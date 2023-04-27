Walker (forearm) is scheduled to see a team doctor Thursday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Walker was pulled from his start Wednesday against the Mariners after experiencing right forearm tightness. He surrendered five earned runs on five hits and two walks over four innings before departing. Whatever the team doctor finds, an IL stint could be in the cards.
