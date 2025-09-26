Walker threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Thursday's win over the Marlins, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out three to earn a hold.

Walker piggybacked Walker Buehler -- who started the game with five scoreless -- as the Phillies prepare and align their pitching staff for the postseason after clinching a first-round bye Wednesday. A longtime starter in the majors, Walker has taken well to relief work, posting a 3.32 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 19 inning out of the bullpen this season compared to a 4.25 ERA and 1.45 WHIP as a starter.