Banks allowed two runs on four hits and one walk in 1.1 innings Thursday against the Athletics. He struck out two.

Banks hasn't been a particularly reliable arm out of Philadelphia's bullpen in the early going. Only nine of his 15 appearances have been scoreless outings in terms of earned runs allowed, and the 34-year-old has a 6.75 ERA, 2.39 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB with two holds across 14.2 innings.