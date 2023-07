The Phillies have selected Walton with the 130th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Walton is a big and physical right-handed outfielder, measuring in as a 6-foot-3, 225-pound athlete with an excellent approach at the plate. Coming out of the IMG Academy in Florida, the 18-year-old has a great amount of raw strength and he possesses above-average speed, both on the basepaths and in the field.