Eshelman (hip) was activated from the disabled list with Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Eshelman ultimately missed just two weeks due to the strained hip flexor. He'll resume his regular role in the IronPigs' rotation, where he'll look to build off his 2.14 ERA in 84 innings this season.

