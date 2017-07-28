Phillies' Thomas Eshelman: Sidelined with strained hip flexor
Eshelman is on the disabled list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley with a strained right hip flexor, Teddy Bailey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Eshelman has been on the disabled list since July 20 due to the injury. He is still feeling some discomfort, so the team will proceed cautiously. Eshelman is 7-2 with a 2.14 ERA and a 58:10 K:BB in 84 innings at Lehigh Valley after a promotion from Double-A Reading earlier this year.
