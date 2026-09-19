Mayza (3-4) was tagged with the loss against the Mets on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and one walk in one-third of an inning.

Mayza was given the nod to serve as Friday's opener after having success in his last start against Atlanta this past Saturday, when he struck out four batters across three scoreless innings. He couldn't carry that form against the Mets, with the veteran southpaw allowing four of the first batters he faced on base while running his pitch count up to 32 (19 strikes). He was tagged for two more runs after being pulled, and his outing inflated his stats to a 3.46 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 65 innings. Despite the poor outing, the Phillies may tap Mayza's shoulder to serve as an opener one more time before the end of the regular season in order to protect the rotation for the playoffs.