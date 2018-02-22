Phillies' Tom Eshelman: Outside chance at winning rotation spot
Eshelman will compete for the Phillies' final rotation spot during spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Assuming the Phillies don't go out and sign a veteran starter to supplement the young arms atop their rotation, Eshelman will battle it out with Mark Leiter, Jake Thompson, Ben Lively and Zach Eflin for the remaining rotation spot. In 23 starts split between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, Eshelman posted a shiny 2.40 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. That said, the 23-year-old is the only one from that group not on Philadelphia's 40-man roster, so it would take a very impressive showing in camp to lock down a roster spot. He's more likely to open the year in the minors as organizational pitching depth.
More News
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...