Eshelman will compete for the Phillies' final rotation spot during spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Assuming the Phillies don't go out and sign a veteran starter to supplement the young arms atop their rotation, Eshelman will battle it out with Mark Leiter, Jake Thompson, Ben Lively and Zach Eflin for the remaining rotation spot. In 23 starts split between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, Eshelman posted a shiny 2.40 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. That said, the 23-year-old is the only one from that group not on Philadelphia's 40-man roster, so it would take a very impressive showing in camp to lock down a roster spot. He's more likely to open the year in the minors as organizational pitching depth.