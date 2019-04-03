Eshelman will remain in extended spring training until an opening clears up at an affiliate, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Eshelman looked to be on the brink of a callup after a strong 2017 campaign, but he endured an awful 2018 while repeating Triple-A Lehigh Valley, finishing with a 5.84 ERA. A pitcher with top-tier control and mediocre stuff, as he appeared to be in 2017 with his 2.8 percent walk rate, is a potentially interesting prospect. His walk rate jumped up to a good but not elite 7.0 percent last season, however, and a pitcher with merely above-average control and below-average stuff is a Quad-A arm at best.