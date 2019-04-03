Phillies' Tom Eshelman: Stuck at extended spring
Eshelman will remain in extended spring training until an opening clears up at an affiliate, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Eshelman looked to be on the brink of a callup after a strong 2017 campaign, but he endured an awful 2018 while repeating Triple-A Lehigh Valley, finishing with a 5.84 ERA. A pitcher with top-tier control and mediocre stuff, as he appeared to be in 2017 with his 2.8 percent walk rate, is a potentially interesting prospect. His walk rate jumped up to a good but not elite 7.0 percent last season, however, and a pitcher with merely above-average control and below-average stuff is a Quad-A arm at best.
