Phillies' Tom Windle: Decent first taste of Triple-A
Windle has had a solid start to the season for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Windle has a somewhat poor 4.61 ERA through 13.2 innings in his first taste of Triple-A action, but his underlying numbers are strong. The 26-year-old has a 28.8 percent strikeout rate and a 5.1 percent walk rate, good for a 2.93 xFIP. Being a competent lefty in Triple-A means Windle isn't far from a major-league call-up, though the fantasy value of a mediocre left-handed middle reliever is quite low.
