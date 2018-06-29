Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Allows two runs in ninth
Hunter got just one out and allowed a pair of runs on a pair of hits in Thursday's win over the Nationals.
Hunter entered the top of the ninth with a three-run lead and got into trouble right away. He allowed a single and a double to start the inning but was bailed out by Seranthony Dominguez after recording just one out. Hunter's ERA now sits at 5.09 for the season, not at all the result the Phillies were hoping for when they signed him to a two-year, $18-million contract this past offseason. His underlying numbers look fine, though, as his excellent 2.9 percent walk rate is more than enough to make up for a mediocre 20.2 percent strikeout rate, especially when combined with an above-average groundball rate (51.9 percent, a career high). Hunter's FIP stands at just 2.36, suggesting that with a little positive regression he could end up deserving his important role in the Phillies' bullpen.
