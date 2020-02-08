Play

Hunter (forearm) signed with the Phillies on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The financial details of the contract have not yet been released. Hunter had been paid $18 million by the Phillies over the previous two years, a deal which didn't entirely go as planned as he threw just 5.1 innings in the second season of the contract while battling arm troubles. If healthy, Hunter is a quality arm, as he owns a 3.19 ERA dating back to his conversion to relief back in 2013, but there's plenty of reason to doubt his health heading into his age-33 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories