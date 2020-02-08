Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Back with Phillies
Hunter (forearm) signed with the Phillies on Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The financial details of the contract have not yet been released. Hunter had been paid $18 million by the Phillies over the previous two years, a deal which didn't entirely go as planned as he threw just 5.1 innings in the second season of the contract while battling arm troubles. If healthy, Hunter is a quality arm, as he owns a 3.19 ERA dating back to his conversion to relief back in 2013, but there's plenty of reason to doubt his health heading into his age-33 season.
