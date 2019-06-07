Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Closing in on rehab stint
Hunter (elbow) is expected to embark on a rehab assignment within the next 7-to-10 days, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.
Hunter has been on the injured list since suffering a right elbow strain in February, but he's since resumed throwing and successfully tossed a side session May 29. Considering he hasn't pitched in a big-league contest yet this season, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league appearances before coming off the shelf.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Week 12 rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...