Hunter (elbow) is expected to embark on a rehab assignment within the next 7-to-10 days, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Hunter has been on the injured list since suffering a right elbow strain in February, but he's since resumed throwing and successfully tossed a side session May 29. Considering he hasn't pitched in a big-league contest yet this season, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league appearances before coming off the shelf.