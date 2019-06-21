Hunter (elbow) will make another rehab appearance Sunday for High-A Clearwater and could be cleared to return after that, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

A right flexor strain has kept Hunter out of action since late February. He's made just two rehab appearances but will be reevaluated on Monday following his third outing over the weekend and could be deemed ready to go at that point.

