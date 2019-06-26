Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Could return over weekend
Hunter (elbow) could be activated from the injured list during this weekend's series against the Marlins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Hunter has been on the shelf all season with a flexor strain in his right elbow. He's made four rehab appearances, allowing one run on three hits while striking out six across five innings. Hunter could make two additional rehab appearances Friday and Saturday before returning. Either way, the right-hander appears to be close to making his 2019 big-league debut.
