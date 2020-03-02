Hunter (forearm) is expected to open the season on the injured list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The Phillies brought Hunter back on a major-league deal despite the fact that the veteran is still recovering from surgery on his right flexor tendon. This time last season, he was also dealing with a flexor issue, which wound up keeping him out until late June. It doesn't appear that things will go the same way this season, however, as he's already throwing regular bullpen sessions.