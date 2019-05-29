Hunter (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hunter continues to slowly work his way back from a flexor strain that has kept him on the shelf all season. While he remains without a concrete timeline for his return, manager Gabe Kapler relayed that he's "pretty confident" Hunter will be ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen at some point in June.

More News
Our Latest Stories