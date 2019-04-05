Hunter received a PRP injection for his throwing elbow Friday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Hunter has been dealing with a Grade 1 flexor strain in his right elbow since February. Late in March, he hit a setback in his recovery when soreness returned following a bullpen session, so he received an injection Friday to help expedite the healing process. The Phillies expect Hunter to rest about two more weeks before he begins a throwing regimen.

