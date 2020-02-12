Hunter (forearm) passed his physical and is taking part in drills Wednesday at Phillies camp after signing a major-league deal with the club, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Reports that Hunter agreed to a deal with the Phillies surfaced a few days ago, but it wasn't apparent whether he would attend camp as a member of the 40-man roster or as a non-roster invitee. The Phillies cleared up any ambiguity about Hunter's situation by shifting David Robertson (elbow) to the 60-day injured list, thereby opening up a 40-man spot for the 33-year-old righty. Hunter's 2019 campaign ended in mid-July after he required surgery to address a right flexor tendon injury, but his ability to pass a physical suggests he won't face any restrictions this spring. He'll be looking to secure a middle-relief or setup role with the club.