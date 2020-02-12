Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Gets MLB deal from Philadelphia
Hunter (forearm) passed his physical and is taking part in drills Wednesday at Phillies camp after signing a major-league deal with the club, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Reports that Hunter agreed to a deal with the Phillies surfaced a few days ago, but it wasn't apparent whether he would attend camp as a member of the 40-man roster or as a non-roster invitee. The Phillies cleared up any ambiguity about Hunter's situation by shifting David Robertson (elbow) to the 60-day injured list, thereby opening up a 40-man spot for the 33-year-old righty. Hunter's 2019 campaign ended in mid-July after he required surgery to address a right flexor tendon injury, but his ability to pass a physical suggests he won't face any restrictions this spring. He'll be looking to secure a middle-relief or setup role with the club.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Strategies for the first base position
First base offers no shortage of sluggers, as usual. But it also trends old, according to Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings and 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Bounce backs, deep cuts
Chris Towers unveils his favorite sleepers, including the traditional late-round picks as well...