Hunter gave up one hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings en route to claiming his third hold of the season Tuesday in the Phillies' 8-3 win over the Nationals.

The Phillies eased Hunter into action to begin the season after he arrived late to summer camp following a positive COVID-19 test. Though he was included on the Opening Day roster, his initial appearances came mostly in low-leverage spots, but Hunter has since emerged as one of manager Joe Girardi's more trusted setup men. He's collected all three of his holds over his last five appearances, during which he's yielded one run over six innings while striking out five.