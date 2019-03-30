Manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday that he doesn't expect Hunter (elbow) to return from the injured list in mid-April as originally anticipated, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hunter experienced renewed soreness in his elbow following his bullpen session Thursday at extended spring training, so the Phillies may press pause on his throwing program. The Phillies are hopeful that a few days of rest will help resolve the soreness, but Hunter may require additional treatment if the time off fails to do the trick.