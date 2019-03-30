Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Hits snag in rehab
Manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday that he doesn't expect Hunter (elbow) to return from the injured list in mid-April as originally anticipated, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hunter experienced renewed soreness in his elbow following his bullpen session Thursday at extended spring training, so the Phillies may press pause on his throwing program. The Phillies are hopeful that a few days of rest will help resolve the soreness, but Hunter may require additional treatment if the time off fails to do the trick.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...
-
Chris Sale concerns overblown
Of all the surprising opening day performances, perhaps none got the attention of Chris Sale's...
-
Stuff that matters from opening day
From disastrous aces to surprise saves to shocking lineup decisions to Dodgers home runs, Scott...
-
Managing opening expectations
What's the difference between reacting to the earliest days of the season and overreacting...