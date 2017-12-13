Hunter has agreed to a two-year deal with the Phillies worth approximately $18 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday was an eventful night, as it was first reported that the Phillies were landing Addison Reed, which turned out to be incorrect. They instead came to terms with Hunter, who will serve as one of their top setup men in 2018. The 31-year-old righty logged a 2.61 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 64 strikeouts in 58.2 innings for the Rays last season. He has 17 career saves, but most of those came in 2014 with the Orioles. Hector Neris would open the year as the Phillies' closer if they don't make more moves, but talks with Reed are reportedly ongoing.