Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Likely needs multiple rehab games
Hunter (hamstring) is expected to appear in additional rehab games before being activated from the disabled list, Matt Gelb of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Hunter has already thrown in an extended spring training game and is slated to pitch at High-A Clearwater on Tuesday. However, manager Gabe Kapler indicated that Hunter will likely need to appear in at least one more rehab game before coming off the DL. Because of this, Hunter seems to be on track to be activated at some point next week.
