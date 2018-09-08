Hunter pitched a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Mets.

The veteran reliever appears to be the closer du jour for the Phillies, picking up the team's last two saves since Pat Neshek blew a chance on Aug. 28. Hunter's 3.54 ERA and 44:11 K:BB through 56 innings on the season aren't particularly impressive, though, and his hold on the ninth-inning job is likely to be tenuous at best.