Hunter (hamstring) took fielding practice Wednesday and is set to go for a rehab assignment soon, Bob Brookover of The Philadephia Inquirer reports.

Hunter opened the year on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. The injury wasn't expected to be serious, though he doesn't yet have a set return date. He'll likely need a few rehab appearances before returning to Philadelphia, where he'll slide into a setup role in front of Hector Neris.