Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Nearing rehab assignment
Hunter (hamstring) took fielding practice Wednesday and is set to go for a rehab assignment soon, Bob Brookover of The Philadephia Inquirer reports.
Hunter opened the year on the disabled list with a hamstring strain. The injury wasn't expected to be serious, though he doesn't yet have a set return date. He'll likely need a few rehab appearances before returning to Philadelphia, where he'll slide into a setup role in front of Hector Neris.
More News
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...