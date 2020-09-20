Hunter had two strikeouts and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save Saturday against the Blue Jays.

The veteran right-hander picked up his first save of the season Saturday, as typical ninth-inning option Hector Neris worked during Friday's doubleheader and Brandon Workman has surrendered five runs in his past three outings. Hunter has mostly been working as a setup man this season and has a 4.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB over 21 innings with eight holds.