The Phillies placed Hunter (hamstring) on the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said earlier in the week that Hunter wouldn't be ready to go for Opening Day after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, so the DL move was fully expected. Hunter's injury isn't viewed as especially serious, so the Phillies are hopeful he won't be sidelined much longer than the 10-day minimum. Once Hunter is back in the fold, he'll step back in as a key part of the bridge to closer Hector Neris.