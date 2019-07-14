Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Out with forearm strain
Hunter was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right forearm strain.
Hunter missed the first three months of the season with a flexor strain in his right elbow and only rejoined the Phillies in late June, but he'll now make his way back to the IL. According to Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic, the 33-year-old is hoping to return to the mound this season, but a specific recovery timeline won't come into focus until he is further evaluated.
