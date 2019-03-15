Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Playing catch
Hunter (elbow) has resumed playing catch, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Hunter's two-week shutdown period for his Grade 1 flexor strain has expired, though time is tight for him to get up to speed by Opening Day. The Phillies' bullpen is deeper than it was last season, so the team can probably afford for him to take things cautiously and open the year on the injured list.
