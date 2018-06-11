Hunter retired the only batter he faced to earn his first save of the season Sunday against the Brewers.

Luis Garcia started the ninth, but he allowed a single and a double to put the winning run in scoring position. On came Hunter, who got Christian Yelich to close out the threat. The Philadelphia bullpen is no sure thing these days, but Hunter doesn't appear first in line for saves, with the likes of Garcia, Seranthony Dominguez and Edubray Ramos in the picture.