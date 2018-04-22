Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Rejoins bullpen Sunday
Hunter (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Sunday.
Hunter will rejoin the Phillies' bullpen after missing the start of the season with a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The 31-year-old will be a welcomed addition to the team's relief corp, as he posted a solid 2.61 ERA and 21.9 percent K-BB% with the Rays last season. Hoby Milner was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday to make room for Hunter's activation.
