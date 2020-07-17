Hunter (illness) reported to Phillies summer training Friday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The veteran right-hander has been absent from camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's apparently recovered and cleared the league's protocols. Hunter is expected to work in middle relief and occasional high leverage, but he may need some extra time to reach game readiness with only a week until Opening Day.
