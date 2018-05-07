Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Shaky outing Sunday
Hunter earned a hold but allowed a run on two hits and a walk in just two thirds of an innings Sunday against the Nationals.
Hunter was a key part of the bullpen implosion which turned a three-run lead into a walkoff loss. He entered the game with one out and a man on first in a 4-1 game in the bottom of the eighth. He did manage to strike out two tough lefties in Bryce Harper and Matt Adams, but a walk and two singles allowed a pair of runs to score before he got out of the inning. His ERA now sits at 4.26 through seven appearances since returning from a hamstring strain. Hunter could be next in line should closer Hector Neris slump or get injured, but he isn't staking a particularly impressive claim so far this season.
More News
-
Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Rejoins bullpen Sunday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Slated for rehab outing Friday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Likely needs multiple rehab games•
-
Phillies' Tommy Hunter: To throw another rehab appearance•
-
Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Set for rehab appearance•
-
Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....