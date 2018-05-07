Hunter earned a hold but allowed a run on two hits and a walk in just two thirds of an innings Sunday against the Nationals.

Hunter was a key part of the bullpen implosion which turned a three-run lead into a walkoff loss. He entered the game with one out and a man on first in a 4-1 game in the bottom of the eighth. He did manage to strike out two tough lefties in Bryce Harper and Matt Adams, but a walk and two singles allowed a pair of runs to score before he got out of the inning. His ERA now sits at 4.26 through seven appearances since returning from a hamstring strain. Hunter could be next in line should closer Hector Neris slump or get injured, but he isn't staking a particularly impressive claim so far this season.