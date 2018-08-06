Hunter tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one as he notched the save Sunday against the Marlins.

Hunter gave up a two-out single, but he managed to secure his second save of the season by retiring the final batter of the ballgame. Since being tagged with the loss July 28 against Cincinnati, he's pieced together four scoreless innings and he continues to be used in high leverage situations. Hunter owns a 4.17 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 41 frames this season.