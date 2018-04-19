Phillies' Tommy Hunter: Slated for rehab outing Friday
Hunter (hamstring) is scheduled to make a minor-league rehab appearance with Double-A Reading on Friday, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hunter, who has been sidelined all season with a hamstring injury, is inching closer to making his 2018 big-league debut. The reliever reportedly felt fine after making a rehab appearance for High-A Clearwater on Tuesday, clearing the way for him to make his next rehab outing with the Fighting Phils. If all goes well in Friday's rehab appearance, Hunter could rejoin the big club sometime over the weekend.
