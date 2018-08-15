Hunter fell to 3-2 on the season after allowing the winning run in the eighth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox. He threw one innings, giving up a run on two hits, including one homer, while striking out one.

Hunter was called upon to keep the game tied in the eighth inning, facing Boston's eighth, ninth and leadoff spots. In the end, it was the ninth slot that did the damage, in the form of a pinch-hit homer by Brock Holt. Hunter hasn't been terrible by any means this season, but he hasn't been what the Phillies hoped for when they signed him to a two-year, $18-million contract in December. He's been used in the third-highest leverage situations among Phillies relievers this year, but his mediocre 4.00 is fifth-best in the Phillies' pen, leaving him poorly positioned to move into a more significant role.