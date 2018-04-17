Phillies' Tommy Hunter: To throw another rehab appearance
Hunter (hamstring) will throw a rehab appearance for High-A Clearwater on Tuesday, the Phillies' official site reports.
Hunter has yet to debut for the Phillies after signing as a free agent in the offseason. He suffered a hamstring strain at the end of spring training but is nearing a return to Philadelphia. He threw Saturday in an extended spring game and will throw again in a minor-league game Tuesday, after which he could be ready to rejoin the big-league club. The 31-year-old has mediocre numbers over the course of his 10-year major-league career, recording a 4.13 ERA with a 15.9 percent strikeout rate. Last year, though, his strikeout rate spiked up to 28.1 percent while his ERA dropped to 2.61, leading the Phillies to sign him for a prominent role in their bullpen.
More News
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...