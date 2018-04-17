Hunter (hamstring) will throw a rehab appearance for High-A Clearwater on Tuesday, the Phillies' official site reports.

Hunter has yet to debut for the Phillies after signing as a free agent in the offseason. He suffered a hamstring strain at the end of spring training but is nearing a return to Philadelphia. He threw Saturday in an extended spring game and will throw again in a minor-league game Tuesday, after which he could be ready to rejoin the big-league club. The 31-year-old has mediocre numbers over the course of his 10-year major-league career, recording a 4.13 ERA with a 15.9 percent strikeout rate. Last year, though, his strikeout rate spiked up to 28.1 percent while his ERA dropped to 2.61, leading the Phillies to sign him for a prominent role in their bullpen.