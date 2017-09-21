Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits 22nd homer Wednesday
Joseph went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 7-5 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Joseph has started at first base just 10 times in the Phillies' last 23 games. His playing time will continue to be limited over the remainder of the season with the Phils focused on getting Rhys Hoskins at-bats.
More News
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Playing time will be limited•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Hits solo shot in loss to Nats•
-
Phillies' Tommy Joseph: Out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...