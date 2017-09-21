Play

Joseph went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a 7-5 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday.

Joseph has started at first base just 10 times in the Phillies' last 23 games. His playing time will continue to be limited over the remainder of the season with the Phils focused on getting Rhys Hoskins at-bats.

