Joseph is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Joseph is off to a sluggish start at the plate during the month of August. The 26-year-old is just 6-for-39 with two extra base hits during the past 11 games and will head to the bench in favor of Rhys Hoskins, who will be making his first start at first base with the big-league club.

