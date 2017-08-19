Play

Joseph is not in the lineup Saturday against the Giants.

Joseph has struggled over his last five starts -- going just 1-for-19 (.053) with a walk -- so he'll get the day off to clear his head. Jorge Alfaro is starting at first base in his stead, batting sixth.

