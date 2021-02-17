Watson agreed Wednesday with the Phillies on a minor-league contract that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Despite being one of baseball's more reliable lefty relievers over the past decade and coming off a 2020 campaign in which he turned in a 2.50 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 21 appearances with the Giants, Watson was unable to fetch a guaranteed deal in free agency. The 35-year-old should still be in good position to win a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen, though he likely won't merit much consideration for save chances with Archie Bradley, Hector Neris, Jose Alvarado and Brandon Kintzler all possessing previous closing experience.