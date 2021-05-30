Jankowski's contract was selected by the Phillies on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
With Roman Quinn hitting the 60-day injured list with an Achilles injury, the Phillies have now turned to Jankowski to provide some stability to their outfield. With Bryce Harper (forearm) also on the injured list, Jankowski figures to see the field a decent amount in the coming days.
More News
-
Phillies' Travis Jankowski: Loses out on Opening Day roster bid•
-
Phillies' Travis Jankowski: Joining Phillies on minors deal•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Off 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Sent to alternate camp•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Picks up stolen base•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Late add to lineup•