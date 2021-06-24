Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI, three runs and a walk in Wednesday's 13-12 loss to the Nationals.

The outfielder received more than two at-bats for the first time this season and absolutely raked, leading the game with seven total bases and launching his first home run since 2018. Jankowski is unlikely to usurp Andrew McCutchen as the starting left fielder, but performances like these will certainly lead to more frequent playing time for the 30-year-old.