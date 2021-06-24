Jankowski went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, three RBI, three runs and a walk in Wednesday's 13-12 loss to the Nationals.
The outfielder received more than two at-bats for the first time this season and absolutely raked, leading the game with seven total bases and launching his first home run since 2018. Jankowski is unlikely to usurp Andrew McCutchen as the starting left fielder, but performances like these will certainly lead to more frequent playing time for the 30-year-old.
More News
-
Phillies' Travis Jankowski: Steals base Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Travis Jankowski: Called up Sunday•
-
Phillies' Travis Jankowski: Loses out on Opening Day roster bid•
-
Phillies' Travis Jankowski: Joining Phillies on minors deal•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Off 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Travis Jankowski: Sent to alternate camp•