Jankowski signed with Philadelphia as a non-roster invitee Monday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Jankowski finds himself on a roster without a clear primary option in center field, as neither Roman Quinn, Adam Haseley, Scott Kingery nor Mickey Moniak has established themselves as a clear everyday player. While that means Jankowski has found himself in perhaps one of his best possible landing spots, there's little reason to think he'll move to the front of that group, as he's a lifetime .238/.315/.313 hitter who has only received 41 big-league plate appearances over the last two seasons. It will likely take an injury or two just for him to win a bench spot.