Jankowski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.
Miami is bringing a lefty (Braxton Garrett) to the hill for the series finale, so the lefty-hitting Jankowski will give way in center field to the righty-hitting Luke Williams. Jankowski looks like he could fill a strong-side platoon role at the position until the Phillies get Odubel Herrera (ankle) back from the 10-day injured list.
