Jankowski walked in his only plate appearance and stole a base in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Jankowski stepped up the plate in the eighth as a pinch hitter for Ronald Torreyes and ended up drawing a walk and also stole second for his first stolen base since he was called up May 30. The 30-year-old has just three hits and a run scored in nine plate appearances this year and will continue to fill a depth role in the outfield.