Jankowski went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Tuesday's 15-10 win over the Cubs.

The 29-year-old started in center field and batted eighth with Odubel Herrera (ankle/wrist) out Tuesday. Jankowski walked and stole second in the second inning before scoring on an error. In the seventh, he got aboard on catcher's interference and scored on a Jean Segura single. Jankowski has hit well in a bench role this year, but he's seen just 35 plate appearances in 25 games. He could be in line for more starts while Herrera is on the mend.