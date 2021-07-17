Jankowski went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Marlins.

He has started six of the last eight games and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout off the bench in Friday's nightcap. This uptick in playing time coincides somewhat with Odubel Herrera landing on the injured list with ankle tendinitis. He is now hitting .333 with more walks than strikeouts, one home run and three steals in 54 plate appearances. Jankowski should continue starting against righties in the short term.