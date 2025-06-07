Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Pirates.

The Phillies managed only seven hits in total on the night, with Turner being the only one to record multiple knocks. The All-Star shortstop has banged out five extra-base hits (three doubles, two homers) over the last five games, and over the last 20 contests he's slashing .318/.359/.600 with five long balls, seven steals, 16 RBI and 18 runs.