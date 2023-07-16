Turner went 4-for-8 with two walks, a double, two RBI and two stolen bases across both games of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Padres.

The shortstop posted nearly identical lines in each game of the twin bill, but he swiped both his bags in the matinee before rapping out his 19th double of the season in the nightcap. Turner has picked up the pace since the beginning of June, slashing .270/.335/.414 over his last 37 games with five of his 10 homers and 14 of his 21 steals on the season, and he still has yet to be caught stealing in 2023.